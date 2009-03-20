Lil Wayne Ordered To Turn Over Financial Records For Latest Album

Lil Wayne might need to get himself an attorney who’s well versed in clearing music samples, since the rapper now finds himself in another lawsuit over the improper use of one.



He’s been ordered to turn over financial records for his multi-platinum album, Tha Carter III, to Urband & Lazar Music Publishing, which is suing him for unlawfully using South African folksinger Karma-Ann Swanepoel’s song “Once,” on his track, “I Feel Like Dying.” The track doesn’t appear on the album but Urband and Lazar claim Lil Wayne promoted the CD by performing the song in concert and allowing fans to download it for free on his Web site.

XXL: Any ruling against Weezy can open the door for similar lawsuits as it is common practice for rappers to offer songs with uncleared samples for free, usually through mixtapes and other promotional means. However Wayne’s lawyers remain adamant that the lawsuit will have little success, responding in court documents, “Quite simply, ‘I Feel Like Dying’ did nothing for Mr. Carter’s career.”

