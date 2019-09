Lil Wayne had about five months to enjoy his La Gorce mansion between getting out of jail and putting it on the market at a knockdown price, according to Curbed.



Wayne bought the Miami mansion for $14 million in February 2010.

Now he’s listing it for $12.9 million.

He may be trying to raise some cash to pay $5.6 million in back taxes.

