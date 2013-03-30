Lil Wayne Explains The Real Reason Behind His 'Near-Death' Seizures

‘The bad news is I’m an epileptic. I’m prone to seizures,’ says Lil Wayne.

Lil Wayne is speaking out for the first time since his seizures last week that landed him in ICU for 6 days at Cedars-Sinai Medical centre.

“I could’ve died,” Lil Wayne revealed during an interview with Power 106 radio station Thursday. “This time it got real bad ’cause I had three of them in a row and on the third one, my heart rate went down to like 30 per cent.”

Despite reports that the rapper overdosed on codeine with his “purple drink,” he attributed the seizures to “just plain stress, no rest, overworking. That’s just typical me though.”

“The bad news is I’m an epileptic. I’m prone to seizures,” continued Weezy. “This isn’t my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I’ve had a bunch of seizures, ya’ll just never hear about them.”

The reason his most recent episode was so serious, he says, is “because it was three in a row, and I’ve never had three [seizures] back to back like that.”

But at least the rapper’s entourage know what do in case of emergency.

“I have people around me. I actually have [the seizures] so much they already know what to do,” he says. “They already know how to handle it. Certain times I don’t even go to the hospital.”

As for TMZ’s reports that he was on his death bad in the hospital, Lil Wayne says he understands they were just doing their job.

“That’s what they do. I can’t be upset at that,” he says. “I get upset at my kids when they do things that I tell them not to do. I can’t be upset at TMZ for doing what they do. They gon’ probably come out tomorrow and say something else about somebody else that ain’t true. That’s what they do. The truth isn’t good enough for them, so they gotta twist everything up.”

Listen to part of Weezy’s revealing radio interview below:

