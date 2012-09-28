Lil Wayne Surpasses Elvis For The Most Billboard Hot 100 Hits

Photo: Twitter/Elvis.com

Rock and roll is dead.Rapper Lil Wayne just broke Elvis’ record for the most singles in the Billboard Hot 100.



“Weezy” has 109 singles, while Elvis had 108, MTV.com reported.

Lil Wayne is featured on the Game song “Celebration,” which debuted at 82 on the chart.

Still, Elvis has the most hits as a lead artist, MTV reported:

“Though the “Glee” cast has totaled 204 entries on the Hot 100 since 2009, Wayne holds the artist title, mostly thanks to his many, many features on other peoples’ songs. In fact, only 39 per cent (42) of the rapper’s solo hits account for his total, with the other 61 per cent (67) made up of his features on songs by pals including Juvenile, Destiny’s Child and Birdman. Presley, on the other hand, was listed as the lead artist on all 108 of his chart hits and he still holds the title for most Hot 100 entries by a lead solo artist. For now, he’s easily ahead of the artists behind him, which include James Brown (91), Aretha Franklin (73) and Ray Charles (72).”

