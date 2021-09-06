Lil Uzi Vert says the $24 million pink diamond that was implanted into his forehead was ripped out by fans

Lil Uzi Vert performing at the Made in America Festival in September 2021. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert told TMZ that fans ripped off the valuable pink diamond implanted into his forehead.

The incident happened when he was performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2021.

The diamond was first implanted in February 2021 and is said to be worth $US24 ($AU32) million.

Lil Uzi Vert said fans at a music festival ripped off the pink diamond that was implanted into his forehead this year.

Lil Uzi Vert, real name Symere Bysil Woods, shared the revelation while attending the 18th anniversary of Jay-Z’s 40/40 club in late August. He told TMZ that the incident happened during a performance at Rolling Loud Miami 2021, an annual hip-hop music festival, in July.

“I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” Uzi, 26, told TMZ. “I still have the diamond so I feel good.”

Lil Uzi Vert performed at Rolling Loud Miami 2021 in July. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

In February, the “XO Tour Llif3” rapper debuted the forehead piercing to his 13 million Instagram followers with a photo. The diamond is worth a reported $US24 ($AU32) million.

He wrote on Twitter that he acquired the diamond from jewelry designer Elliot Eliantte, and he’s been paying it off since 2017. He later added that the diamond was “10 almost 11 carats,” and cost more than all his cars and home combined.

Uzi shared a photo of the pink diamond piercing in a now-deleted Instagram post in which he wrote, “beauty is pain.” He also tweeted a new-deleted photo of blood dripping down his forehead, writing: “If I don’t get it took out the right way, I could die… No, seriously.”

In a separate tweet, he showed off the diamond and told fans, “OK, we good.”

When one fan asked Uzi why he had the diamond implanted instead of placed in a ring, Uzi wrote: “If I lose the ring, yeah, [you] will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead.”