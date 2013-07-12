Justin Bieber's Best Friend Gets DUI While Driving His Fisker Karma

Justin Bieber’s best bud Lil Twist has caused much controversy for the pop star.

Just a day after video of Justin Bieber peeing in a bucket leaked (pun intended), the pop star’s best friend, troublemaker Lil Twist, has been busted for DUI — while driving Bieber’s chrome Fisker Karma car early this morning.



Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Twist “was pulled over for speeding around 3:30 AM on Parkway Calabasas, while en route to Bieber’s mansion. When officers approached the car, they believe Twist appeared to be under the influence of a substance … but we’re told he DID NOT appear to be drunk.”

The 20-year-old was subsequently arrested and taken to a nearby station where he was booked for DUI.

Twist was driving Bieber’s Fisker Karma at the time of his arrest. The car was an 18th birthday gift to the now 19-year-old pop star from his manager Scooter Braun and Usher.

Here’s Bieber being surprised with the car on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

He later had the black car chromed:

Meanwhile in Bieber land, apparently Selena Gomez has taken him back — on the condition that he stops acting like a punk.

Lil Twist isn’t helping the cause.

