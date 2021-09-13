Lil Nas X made an entrance at the Met Gala with 3 show-stopping outfits including golden body armor

Lil Nas X attends the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lil Nas X attended the Met Gala in New York City for the first time on Monday.

He wore three Versace looks on the red carpet, including a gold, velvet cape.

The musician later changed into golden body armor and a sparkling bodysuit.

Lil Nas X attended his first-ever Met Gala in three showstopping outfits.

He arrived on the red carpet in a gold Atelier Versace cape made from velvet. It covered his shoulders and reached the floor, with oversized shoulder pads and a tall collar.

The outerwear was also covered in flower and leaf-shaped embroidery made from beads and sequins.

Lil Nas X wears a Versace cape at the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While on the red carpet, the “Montero” musician removed the cape to reveal golden body armor.

The shining suit had spikes on the shoulders, sculpted abs across its bodice, and the Versace crest under its neckline. It also enhanced Lil Nas X’s gold eyeliner and earrings.

He then removed the outerwear to reveal body armor. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Before heading into the event, Lil Nas X made one last outfit change on the red carpet. With the help of his team, he removed the armor and revealed a brown bodysuit covered in gold crystals. The suit had a straight collar, a zipper across its bodice, and wide-legged pants.

He also wore a chain choker that was barely visible under his previous outfit.

Underneath the armor was a sparkling bodysuit. Mike Coppola/Getty Images