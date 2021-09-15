Kid Cudi and Lil Nas X. Chris Pizzello/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lil Nas X is included on Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 Most Influential People.

In a short tribute, Kid Cudi praised Lil Nas as “a true rock star” and vowed to “stand with him.”

“To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing,” he wrote, “is huge for us and for Black excellence.”

Kid Cudi recently penned a sweet tribute to Lil Nas X and vowed to “stand with him” against homophobia.

“Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a fuck what anyone says,” Cudi wrote for Time’s annual list of the 100 Most Influential People, for which the “Old Town Road” rapper was selected this year.

“What he’s doing is what we need right now,” Cudi continued. “To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records – that is huge for us and for Black excellence. The way he’s unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock ‘n’ roll. He’s a true rock star.”

Since Lil Nas – whose real name is Montero Hill – came out as gay in 2019, he has been targeted by conservative commentators and fellow rappers alike, some of whom criticize him for being too flamboyant or “disrespectful.”

The two-time Grammy winner has habitually brushed off trolls and responded to criticism with jokes about the “gay agenda,” as well as ever-more elaborate performances and music videos, which often double as statements of gay pride.

His debut full-length album “Montero” will be released on Friday. When the tracklist was unveiled, many fans celebrated the impressive slate of features, which includes Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus – while others decried its lack of Black male artists.

“Maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me,” Lil Nas said on Twitter.

Shortly after, Cudi replied that he’d love to work with the “Industry Baby” hitmaker: “ill work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain.”

In his Time tribute, Cudi referenced this exchange and said it made him “sad.”

“There’s a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he’s going to break that shit down,” he wrote of Lil Nas. “We have to stand with him. I’m going to do whatever I have to do to let him know – you have my support.”

He concluded by teasing a collaboration between the two trailblazers: “When we do our song together, however trippy the video is, let’s get sexy with it.”

After Cudi shared a screenshot of his tribute on Twitter, Lil Nas echoed the sentiment: “we will make the greatest song of all time together.”