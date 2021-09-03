Lil Nas X responds to backlash over his fake pregnancy photos and jokes that the ‘negative energy is not good for the baby’

Lil Nas X attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Lil Nas X did a pregnancy-themed photo shoot to promote his debut studio album “Montero.”

The portraits, in which the rapper has a fake pregnant stomach, received mixed reactions online.

Lil Nas X responded to the criticism on Thursday, saying “negative energy is not good for the baby.”

Lil Nas X responded to criticism of a pregnancy-themed photo shoot promoting his debut studio album “Montero” on Thursday, telling online users that he’s “not a representation of anyone” but himself.

Ahead of the album’s September 17 release, the 22-year-old rapper (whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill) posed for a fake pregnancy photo shoot with People. The forthcoming album, he explained, is his baby.

“SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy ‘MONTERO’ is due September 17, 2021,” he wrote on Instagram.

Lil Nas X included photos of himself cradling his stomach along with an ultrasound of the “Montero” album cover artwork.

The portraits received mixed reactions

Like much of Lil Nas X’s work, the pregnancy-themed portraits proved to be divisive.

Many of his fans applauded the pictures, offering their congratulations to the artist and expressing their excitement for “Montero.”

However, he also received a fair share of criticism from those confused and upset by the unconventional portraits.

No stranger to a Twitter spat, the musician responded directly to the backlash in a series of tweets on Thursday.

After one person called Lil Nas X “ugly,” the musician replied: “you really on here calling a young mother to be ugly?”

Another Twitter user referred to the shoot as an “outlandish antic” and said the Black community should not “tolerate that crap.”

Lil Nas X responded by saying people need to realize that he’s “not a representation of anyone but lil nas x.”

And when comedian Donnell Rawlings posted a since-deleted Instagram asking how he was supposed to explain the pregnancy photos to his son, Lil Nas X said he was “screaming.”

“let me get offline,” the artist tweeted, adding, “all of this negative energy is not good for the baby.”

The idea for a maternity shoot came from Megan Thee Stallion’s “Montero” verse

The Grammy winner told People that the concept for the photo shoot came to him after he listened to Megan Thee Stallion‘s verse on his unreleased “Montero” track, “Dolla Sign Slime,” for the first time.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist,” he said. “She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.’ “I was like, ‘You know what? That’s actually brilliant.'”

Since he happened to share a meme of 12 pregnant man emojis in mockery of Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” album cover days prior, a pregnancy announcement seemed perfect.