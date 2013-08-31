Lil Bub, Famed Internet Cat With Dwarfism, Gets A Backstory In A New Book

PETA Lil Bub

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A Bloomington cat that has become an Internet sensation is branching out with a new book.

The cat known as Lil Bub will star in a book in which she’s depicted as a space cat who travels to Earth and hooks up with owner Mike Bridavsky. The book will feature more than 100 photos of Bub and will be released by Penguin on Tuesday.

Lil Bub was born with dwarfism and other genetic defects that affect her appearance. Bridavsky tells The Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/19ZgwIg ) people have embraced her differences as her popularity has exploded.

Bridavsky says proceeds from the book will help animal organisations around the country. He’s already raised more than $US70,000 for charity through the cat’s popularity and says he hopes that figure grows.

