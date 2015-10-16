A rapper went to jail for 5 years and here's the technology he couldn't believe when he got out

Bryan Bedder/Getty Lil Boosie has an Instagram account, but he had never even seen Instagram.

Rapper Lil Boosie, 32, spent five years in the Louisiana State Penitentiary after pleading guilty to drug charges.

But when he was released in March 2014, the outside world was a different place.

Lil Boosie went to prison in 2009, but both Instagram and FaceTime didn’t launch until 2010, making the technologies the most mind-blowing things the rapper has seen since his release.

“I was surprised when I looked on my iPhone and you could look at people and talk on the phone at the same time,” he told TMZ after his release. “I wasn’t used to that so I was like, the world has changed!”

He added, “I ain’t never seen Instagram. I heard about it, but it was a new experience seeing it in person.”

But while Boosie was away, his team created an Instagram account for him, often posting flashback photos with the hashtag #FreeBoosie.

While he was locked up, @officialboosie amassed nearly 388,000 followers.

On March 10, 2014, Boosie took over the account and changed the handle to @officialboosieig.

Today, the rapper — who now goes by the name Boosie Badazz — boasts 1.9 million Instagram followers.

According to social media, it appears Boosie is really enjoying his freedom:

While behind bars, Boosie says he wrote 1,018 songs. In May, he released his sixth studio album, “Touch Down 2 Cause Hell.”

Today, he spends much of his time performing at clubs across the country.

In his first Q&A after his release, Boosie noted that the musical landscape, in addition to technology, had also changed.

“I feel like what I been hearing these last three or four days on the radio it’s different from my music, and different brings greatness,” the rapper says. “So I just feel I stand alone in the music industry to tell you the truth.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.