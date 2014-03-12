A Rapper Went To Jail For 5 Years And Here's The Technology He Couldn't Believe When He Got Out

Bryan Bedder/Getty Lil Boosie has an Instagram account, but he had never even seen Instagram.

Rapper Lil Boosie, 31, spent five years in the Louisiana State Penitentiary after pleading guilty to drug charges.

But when he was released last week, the outside world was a different place.

Lil Boosie went to prison in 2009, but both Instagram and FaceTime didn’t launch until 2010, making the technologies the most mindblowing things the rapper has seen since his release.

“I was surprised when I looked on my iPhone and you could look at people and talk on the phone at the same time,” he said in a recent interview. “I wasn’t used to that so I was like, the world has changed!”

He added, “I ain’t never seen Instagram. I heard about it, but it was a new experience seeing it in person.”

But while Boosie was away, his team created an Instagram account for him, often posting flashback photos with the hashtag #FreeBoosie.

Since the first post 15 months ago, @officialboosie has amassed nearly 388,000 followers and counting.

Yesterday, Boosie took over the account himself.

In his first Q&A since his release, Boosie also noted that the musical landscape has changed.

“I feel like what I been hearing these last three or four days on the radio it’s different from my music, and different brings greatness,” the rapper explains. “So I just feel I stand alone in the music industry to tell you the truth.”

While behind bars, Boosie says he wrote 1,018 songs and even “a hit for Justin Bieber.”

