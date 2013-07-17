One Chart That Shows How Women Are At A Huge Advantage In Online Dating

Online dating, for all its faults and critiques, has become one of the most popular ways Americans find love.



One awesome side effect of this is that we now have access to a realm of data that has never been available before — how people talk, interact, and communicate prior to entering a relationship.

And one thing that should be worrisome for straight men is the size of their disadvantage in the market.

Josh Fischer is the Director of Product Insights at SNAP Interactive (STVI: OTC BB), the company that owns the dating website Are You Interested.

AYI.com has 20 million members, and Josh sent over some fascinating charts that look at the probability women and men respond to messages given the ages of a sender.

Basically, everyone is more likely to respond to a message from someone younger than they are from someone older.

Here’s the probability a woman responds to a message from a man on AYI.com. The vertical access is the probably of response, and the horizontal access shows the age difference. The younger the man is, relative to the woman, the better shot he has.

And here’s the probability a man responding to a message from a woman. Note that the response rates across all age differences are way higher.

Here are those two charts merged:

So the first thing: Comparing men and women responding to people their own age, Women respond to men 4% of the time while men respond to women around 18% of the time.

What does this mean? Generally speaking, an average straight man will have to send 25 messages to women his own age procure one response, while the average straight woman will have to send 5 messages.

That’s fascinating, and also could be an explanation — men sending a lot more messages than women — for the disparity.

But also let’s look at what other conclusions we can draw.

Straight dudes’ best bet is to just pursue the Mrs. Robinson situation. There’s an 8-10% likelihood a woman 10-8 years your senior will respond to a message, double the rate for your own peers.

Ladies, there’s at worst a 1 in 6 chance any man will respond to your message regardless of your age, so just go for it. Rob a cradle or raid a grave, it really doesn’t matter to men.

For men of a certain age: The New York Jets have better odds of going to the Superbowl this year than you do of getting a response to a message sent to someone 10 years your junior.

Happy hunting.

