Like Yahoo, HTC Thinks It's You

HTC, the Taiwanese smartphone maker that has mostly hidden behind its carrier customers’ names, is increasingly trying to establish its own brand.

After years of selling phones under carrier brands — such as its T-Mobile G1 or T-Mobile myTouch — HTC is investing in a campaign to get more people to know what HTC is. (The answer: One of the highest quality smartphone makers in the world, with 100% exposure to the exploding smartphone market, and little awareness outside of the tech elite.)

HTC’s new tagline is “Quietly brilliant,” reflecting on its success out of the spotlight. But a lot of its messaging — like Yahoo’s recent campaign — revolves around YOU. The idea is that HTC has a different phone for everyone — which contrasts against Apple, which has one phone for everyone, and thinks you’ll personalise it with apps.

We’ll reserve judgment until we’ve seen more of the campaign. In general, we think it’s smart for HTC to continue to gobble up credit for all the excellent work it’s doing. But, as in Yahoo’s case, we’re not sure that “it’s you” really means much to people.

Here’s a screenshot of HTC’s site right now:

