Like To Flirt At The Office Water Cooler? A Microsoft Intern Built A Water Cooler That Flirts Back

Some of the projects Microsoft interns create are hilarious.

There’s one particular project, from intern Halley Profita, that really caught our eye. Profita is earning her Ph.D. at the University of Colorado Boulder by creating clothes with computer sensors. Your T-shirt might one day monitor your health condition, if Profita has her way.

As cool as that sounds, her summer internship at Microsoft was even cooler because it involved an actual water cooler.

She spent the summer turning ordinary objects into interactive games and placed them in renovated buildings around the Microsoft campus. Using a Kinect sensor, she built a water cooler that flirts with you.

Stare into its bubbly eyes and it stares back.

Microsoft sent us a picture.

Microsoft Intern built a water cool that stares into your eyes

