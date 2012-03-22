Linsanity Is Back: Here Are All 16 Points From Jeremy Lin's Clutch Fourth Quarter Last Night

Cork Gaines
Jeremy Lin

Photo: ESPN

From the “We can’t make it up” department, on the same day that Tim Tebow was traded to the New York Jets, Jeremy Lin carried the New York Knicks to a much-needed win in very Tebowian fashion.After three quarters, the Knicks had a 1-point lead, and their point guard had scored just two points. But when the Knicks needed Lin most, he scored 16 of New York’s 23 points in the fourth quarter, and even added an assist.

And in the end, the Knicks beat the 76ers 82-79, improving to 5-0 since Mike D’Antoni resigned last week.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at all of Lin’s fourth quarter points, as well as a few other key plays.

