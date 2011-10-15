10 More Hedge Funders Who Fell In Trouble With The Law

Raj Rajaratnam was sentenced to 11 years in prison and a $10 million fine yesterday.Comparatively, he got off pretty easy – prosecutors were seeking up to 24.5 years for allegedly taking $73 million in illicit profits, but it’s still the longest sentence ever handed down for an insider trading conviction.
This is not the first time that arrests and prisons sentences followed a hedge fund investigation (Bernie Madoff, anyone?). There’s been a slew of subpoenas served and arrests in the last year, as the FBI polished off a three-year insider trading probe.
But it’s not just insider trading or ponzi schemes that are putting these hedge funders in trouble with the law – they have received publicity on charges that range from soliciting prostitutes to issuing death threats.
We rounded them up.
Hedge Fund: Trader at Galleon Group, later fired
Misdeed: Trying to bribe lawyers for secret information on deals and transactions; allegedly running an insider trading ring
Conviction: Securities fraud
Year Convicted: 2011
Sentence: 10 years
Tidbit: Goffer received the name 'Octopussy' because he had so many sources of information he was able to reach out to.
Source: Bloomberg
Name: Samuel Israel III
Hedge Fund: Founder of Bayou Hedge Fund Group
Misdeed: Allegedly defrauding investors of $450 million
Conviction: Fraud
Year Convicted: 2008
Sentence: 20 years, increased to 22 years
Tidbit: Israel actually faked his suicide before he was due in prison, and received an addition 2 years for becoming a fugitive.
Source: NYTimes
Name: Danielle Chiesi
Hedge Fund: Analyst at New Castle Fund
Misdeed: Passing on secret information gained through business contacts to Rajaratnam
Conviction: Conspiracy to commit securities fraud
Year Convicted: 2011
Sentence: 2.5 years
Tidbit: She's a former pageant queen, and described insider information as 'orgasmic.'
Name: Richard Grubman
Hedge Fund: Portfolio manager at Highfields Capital Management
Misdeed: Throwing a fit in a parking lot then throwing his car keys at the valet
Conviction: *Arrested for one night
Year Convicted: *not convicted, arrested in 2010
Sentence: Received a stay-away order from judge
Tidbit: He has a pretty lavish lifestyle - the keys he threw were to a 2007 BMW X5 SUV, and he was heading for the Blu restaurant at the Boston Ritz when the incident occurred.
Source: Boston Herald
Name: Jeffrey Epstein
Hedge Fund: Founder of Financial Trust Co.
Misdeed: Paying for and having sex with underaged prostitutes
Conviction: Soliciting prostitutes
Year Convicted: 2008
Sentence: 18 months
Tidbit: He is also a registered sex offender, as many of the prostitutes he solicited were under aged.
Source: HuffPost
Name: Tara Bryson
Hedge Fund: Worked in investor relations at New Stream Capital
Misdeed: Police found 203 marijuana plants on her property
Conviction: Pleaded guilty to drug possession
Year Convicted: 2011
Sentence: Received 1 year of probation
Tidbit: Bryson's live-in boyfriend, Michael Hearl, received the blunt of the sentence - he's serving 2 years in jail.
Source: NYMag
Name: Yoshiaki Murakami
Hedge Fund: Founder of M&A Consulting, Inc
Misdeed: Used inside information on Nippon Broadcasting and internet company Livedoor to trade and earn profits of $25.5 million
Conviction: Insider trading
Year Convicted: 2007
Sentence: 2 years and a $9.4 million fine
Tidbit: His case is sometimes considered the 'Enron of Japan.'
Source: Channelnewsasia.com
Name: Mark Kurland
Hedge Fund: Co-founder of New Castle Fund
Misdeed: Participating in insider trading ring that passed information to Rajaratnam
Conviction: Securities fraud
Year Convicted: 2010
Sentence: 2 years 3 months, and a $900,000 fine
Tidbit: Danielle Chiesi, who worked for Kurland, was apparently in love with him.
Name: Joseph Contorinis
Hedge Fund: Portfolio manager at Jefferies Group's Paragon Fund
Misdeed: Insider trading
Conviction: Securities fraud and gaining an alleged $7 million in profits
Year Convicted: 2010
Sentence: 6 years
Tidbit: He was ordered to forfeit $13 million when he was sentenced.
Source: DealBook
Name: Arthur Samberg
Hedge Fund: President of Pequot Capital Management
Misdeed: Allegedly trading on illegal information about Microsoft
Conviction: Settled with SEC
Year Convicted: Settled in 2010
Sentence: *None, paid a $28 million settlement
Tidbit: Pequot was once the biggest hedge fund in the world, with around $15 billion in managed assets.
