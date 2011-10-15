10 More Hedge Funders Who Fell In Trouble With The Law

He’s not the only one…

Raj Rajaratnam was sentenced to 11 years in prison and a $10 million fine yesterday.Comparatively, he got off pretty easy – prosecutors were seeking up to 24.5 years for allegedly taking $73 million in illicit profits, but it’s still the longest sentence ever handed down for an insider trading conviction.



This is not the first time that arrests and prisons sentences followed a hedge fund investigation (Bernie Madoff, anyone?). There’s been a slew of subpoenas served and arrests in the last year, as the FBI polished off a three-year insider trading probe.

But it’s not just insider trading or ponzi schemes that are putting these hedge funders in trouble with the law – they have received publicity on charges that range from soliciting prostitutes to issuing death threats.

We rounded them up.

Zvi Goffer Hedge Fund: Trader at Galleon Group, later fired Misdeed: Trying to bribe lawyers for secret information on deals and transactions; allegedly running an insider trading ring Conviction: Securities fraud Year Convicted: 2011 Sentence: 10 years Tidbit: Goffer received the name 'Octopussy' because he had so many sources of information he was able to reach out to. Source: Bloomberg Sam Israel III Name: Samuel Israel III Hedge Fund: Founder of Bayou Hedge Fund Group Misdeed: Allegedly defrauding investors of $450 million Conviction: Fraud Year Convicted: 2008 Sentence: 20 years, increased to 22 years Tidbit: Israel actually faked his suicide before he was due in prison, and received an addition 2 years for becoming a fugitive. Source: NYTimes Danielle Chiesi Name: Danielle Chiesi Hedge Fund: Analyst at New Castle Fund Misdeed: Passing on secret information gained through business contacts to Rajaratnam Conviction: Conspiracy to commit securities fraud Year Convicted: 2011 Sentence: 2.5 years Tidbit: She's a former pageant queen, and described insider information as 'orgasmic.' Source: WSJ, CBS Richard Grubman Name: Richard Grubman Hedge Fund: Portfolio manager at Highfields Capital Management Misdeed: Throwing a fit in a parking lot then throwing his car keys at the valet Conviction: *Arrested for one night Year Convicted: *not convicted, arrested in 2010 Sentence: Received a stay-away order from judge Tidbit: He has a pretty lavish lifestyle - the keys he threw were to a 2007 BMW X5 SUV, and he was heading for the Blu restaurant at the Boston Ritz when the incident occurred. Source: Boston Herald Jeffrey Epstein Name: Jeffrey Epstein Hedge Fund: Founder of Financial Trust Co. Misdeed: Paying for and having sex with underaged prostitutes Conviction: Soliciting prostitutes Year Convicted: 2008 Sentence: 18 months Tidbit: He is also a registered sex offender, as many of the prostitutes he solicited were under aged. Source: HuffPost Tara Bryson Name: Tara Bryson Hedge Fund: Worked in investor relations at New Stream Capital Misdeed: Police found 203 marijuana plants on her property Conviction: Pleaded guilty to drug possession Year Convicted: 2011 Sentence: Received 1 year of probation Tidbit: Bryson's live-in boyfriend, Michael Hearl, received the blunt of the sentence - he's serving 2 years in jail. Source: NYMag Yoshiaki Murakami Name: Yoshiaki Murakami Hedge Fund: Founder of M&A Consulting, Inc Misdeed: Used inside information on Nippon Broadcasting and internet company Livedoor to trade and earn profits of $25.5 million Conviction: Insider trading Year Convicted: 2007 Sentence: 2 years and a $9.4 million fine Tidbit: His case is sometimes considered the 'Enron of Japan.' Source: Channelnewsasia.com Mark Kurland Name: Mark Kurland Hedge Fund: Co-founder of New Castle Fund Misdeed: Participating in insider trading ring that passed information to Rajaratnam Conviction: Securities fraud Year Convicted: 2010 Sentence: 2 years 3 months, and a $900,000 fine Tidbit: Danielle Chiesi, who worked for Kurland, was apparently in love with him. Source: HuffPost, CNNMonday Joseph Contorinis Name: Joseph Contorinis Hedge Fund: Portfolio manager at Jefferies Group's Paragon Fund Misdeed: Insider trading Conviction: Securities fraud and gaining an alleged $7 million in profits Year Convicted: 2010 Sentence: 6 years Tidbit: He was ordered to forfeit $13 million when he was sentenced. Source: DealBook Arthur Samberg Name: Arthur Samberg Hedge Fund: President of Pequot Capital Management Misdeed: Allegedly trading on illegal information about Microsoft Conviction: Settled with SEC Year Convicted: Settled in 2010 Sentence: *None, paid a $28 million settlement Tidbit: Pequot was once the biggest hedge fund in the world, with around $15 billion in managed assets. Source: Bloomberg, NYTimes Want more hedge fund horror stories? Here are the 10 Biggest Hedge Fund Implosions of All Time >>>

