Like Minded Bitches Drinking Wine is live!

Like Minded Bitches Drinking Wine (LMBDW) is the network you need to know about if you’re a female entrepreneur looking for support from the startup community.

It was started by Showpo founder Jane Lu and Oneshift founder Gen George, who were looking for support of their own. From there it has grown to more than 20,200 members, and is showing no signs of slowing with 350 women joining daily.

Having launched as a Facebook group — the easiest and most natural social media platform to reach a large number of people, according to George — the group outgrew its page in just over a year.

Now simply too big to stay on the social media platform, LMBDW has launched a website.

“It will be easier to find and will have more value for all the members,” George told Business Insider.

But it’s not the only thing that will change. What use to be a free membership will now cost $20 per year.

“Jane and I put all our own money and time into the group,” says George. “Moving forward we will ask for a small membership fee. You set these things up to have an impact and be sustainable.”

The new website now boasts more features and tools for members than was available on the Facebook page.

“It will also have a directory to find girls in other industries or locations so you can say I’m heading over here and you’ll be able to have contacts,” George said.

“It will have forum threads so that you can follow different topics. A calendar to know when events are on because there’s currently only one group and all the events; you can’t actually just follow what’s going on in your city.

“It’s not revolutionary, it’s just about organising something that already exists.”

