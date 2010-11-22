Like Hell There's No Inflation

Photo: Huffington Post

After we published our note on tthis month’s CPI–There’s Still No Inflation–we received the following note.It expresses a sentiment we expect many Americans will agree with, at least with respect to prices.



As the saying goes, the CPI’s a fine price measure–as long as you don’t eat or drive.

No inflation?

Indeed.

Latest real prices:

· Post Raisin Bran goes from 2.50 to 3.00 per box at Walmart.

· My favourite yogurt goes from .50 to .58 each at Walmart.

· Cherry tomatoes go from 4.98 to 5.98 per package.

· Walnuts go from 9.98 to 13.98 per bag at Sam’s.

· Bottom round goes from 2.48 to 2.68 per pound at Sam’s.

Should I go on?

Your headline should read, “According to the US Government, there is no inflation.”

Your lead line should read: “The US Government, which has substantial amounts of debt tied to the CPI rate, and which is known to lie about this as well as numerous other factors affecting the public, has calculated the CPI without regard to what is really going on in the world.”

Your closing line should read: “They think you are stupid.” (This should always be your closing line when mentioning the government.)

Regards,

Gordon Cook

Kansas City, MO

