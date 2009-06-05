Like Clockwork, Stocks Up Again

After getting off to a shaky start with some weak retail and jobs data, stocks just powered higher again, trampling bears. Both the S&P and NASDAQ were up over 1.1%, while the Dow was up 75, ending just above 8750.

You just can’t fight the drift of this market. And the only real question is, when are you going to buy ahead of the close? The market continues to behave very strongly in the final several minutes of the day, both on up and down days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.