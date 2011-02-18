Mercenary Links Roundup for Thursday, Feb 17 (below the jump).
02-17 Thursday
Protests swell to 25,000 people at Wis. Capitol
“Like Cairo Moved To Madison” Public Workers in Wisconsin Protest Plan to Cut Benefits Wis. Gov. Walker calls Democrat boycott a ‘stunt’ Collective bargaining protesters, supporters clash at Statehouse
Fed’s Fisher says won’t support more easing | Reuters CEOs see business conditions improving: survey | Reuters
U.S. Consumer Price Index Rose 0.4% in January – NYTimes.com Consumer prices show inflation turning up | Reuters Food, Energy Push Up Consumer Prices – WSJ.com
India Food Inflation Eases – WSJ.com Singapore Warns on Inflation – WSJ.com
Cotton Tops $2 for First Time in New York – Bloomberg Cotton prices hit record as mills scramble
Bank Lending From ECB Skyrockets – WSJ.com European Sovereign Debt Crisis in Pictures; Nothing Solved Yet Some Spanish Savings Banks Want More Time to Recover – NYTimes.com
Borders Bankruptcy May Snuff Ackman’s Stake, Merger – Bloomberg Borders’ Bankruptcy Shakes the Publishing Industry – NYTimes.com
Bahrain killings bring Mid-East turmoil to epicentre of world oil supply Oil Industry Says Key Demand Met to Resume Deep-Water Drilling BP Says Settlement Terms in Spill Are Too Generous – NYTimes.com
Haven demand boosts Swiss franc China plays down levels of ‘hot money’
How Goldman Killed A.I.G. – NYTimes.com
China house prices rise despite curbs to deflate bubble – Telegraph China analyses Its Surge in Inflows – WSJ.com Special report: China flexed its muscles using U.S. Treasuries | Reuters WTO to Fault China on Raw-Material Exports – WSJ.com
Revlon Profit Soars on Tax Benefit, Sales Gain – WSJ.com Starbucks CEO has very bold single-serve plans | Reuters
Shy U.S. Intellectual Created Playbook Used in a Revolution Obama Ordered Secret Report on Unrest in Arab World
FDA criticised Over Device Approvals – WSJ.com Congress May Slow ‘Swipe’ Fee Cap Amid Regulator Concerns
Ecuadorean Villagers May Hold Secret to Longevity – NYTimes.com Phys Ed: What Really Causes Runner’s High? – NYTimes.com ~
