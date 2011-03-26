Like Buttons On Cell Phones

The Facebook like buttons are quite fascinating. Many Facebook users stay logged into Facebook as they browse the web – this allows them to stay in touch with their friends within one simple click. For instance, when a user visits our resume examples website, when they click on an article, such as our resume checklist, you will see the Facebook like button directly above the content. Within one click, our visitors can not only recommend this article, but also send out comment about it to their friend’s Facebook news feeds.



These like buttons continue to show up on high trafficked websites. So, it got me to thinking about where else Like buttons could be useful. And, instantly I thought of the cell phone.

Imagine if on my Blackberry or IPhone there was an actual Like button. The word Like only has 4 characters so it should be small enough to fit onto one little button. After I set the Like button to have my Facebook user name and password – it would be ready to go.

Anytime I visit a webpage on my phone, I could quickly click the Like button so that I could share the webpage with my friends. This would be a seamless way for me to notify my network about articles, videos, opinions, and news. Also, with Facebook’s new commenting feature, in addition to easily sharing the content, I could also add a comment to share with my network. Furthermore, most phones these days are equipped with GPS technology. So, potentially I could easily Like a given location so that my friends not only know where I currently am, but also know that I like the respective place.

The cell phone is not as easy to use as a tablet, notebook, or desktop when it comes to navigating the web. If I want to share a given webpage on my phone, it is difficult to find the Like button and even when I do, sometimes a phones browser isn’t formatted to recognise and be able to use the Like button. The Like button on the phone would make it extremely simple for everyone to use – it would even benefit savvy phones and users.

The business side to this should make sense. It benefits Facebook when the Like button is installed, it benefits the web publisher, it benefits the users, and it even benefits the makers of the phone as the device instantly takes on a new feature.

After thinking through the Like buttons on a cell phone, I thought of two other places which could theoretically include a Like button.

Remote Controls – As I watch a television program, it would be cool to click the Like button. This would be a way to notify my friends that I am currently enjoying a particular TV show or movie.

Satellite Radio – On my XM radio – when I am listening to a particular song, channel, or talk show – it would be neat to be able to click the Like button to suggest that respective channel or talk show to my network.

At any rate, how long do you think it will take for cell phones to have an actual Like button? Which other devices do you think could eventually benefit from a Like button? Let us know in the comments section below…

