A Group Of Adults Were Taught An Incredible Lesson After They Were Asked To 'Run Like A Girl'

“What does it mean to do something like a girl?” Well, that’s what a few young women and a few young men were asked by a bunch of executives from Always.

Their response was troubling. When asked to run like a girl, this is what happened.

The women ran like this:

And like this:

The men ran like this:

Then everyone was asked to “fight like a girl.”

And throw like a girl:

“Do you think you’re insulting your sister when you do that?” An exec asks the younger boy with the yellow tee-shirt. He looks shocked.

“No,” he says. “Insulting to girls but not to my sister.”

But then they asked young girls to do the same thing — run, throw, and fight like girls. They didn’t have the same reaction that the older folks did.

“What does it mean to ‘run like a girl,'” an exec asks.

“To run as fast as you can,” a little girl tells her, before darting across the room.

After seeing that the young girls didn’t view doing something “like a girl” as an insult, the older women and men reflected on why that was, and why they thought “like a girl” had become such a bad thing. When they were asked if they wanted a chance to re-do their action, they all said yes.

You can watch the entire ad for Always (#LikeAGirl) below.

