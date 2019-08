The wood used to make the knives contains tannins which have antibacterial properties.

Creators of the knife, Lignum, say this means no soap is needed when washing, just warm water.

The //SKID knife is made from 97% wood with a thin steel blade.

You can still buy a knife on Kickstarter for around $270.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

