Chris Evans stars in ‘Lightyear.’ Here’s everything we know so far about Pixar’s ‘Toy Story’ origin movie.

- “Lightyear” shows how Buzz Lightyear became a hero that inspired the toy we see in “Toy Story.”
- Chris Evans plays Lightyear in the Pixar movie.
- “Lightyear” opens in theaters on June 17, 2022.
Pegged as the “definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear,” Docter said that Chris Evans would be voicing the character.
Then all hell broke loose …
No, Evans is playing the human Buzz Lightyear within the fictional “Toy Story” universe who provides the inspiration for the toy.
Evans went online to calm everyone down, tweeting: “Just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy,” Evans wrote. “This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.”
Why does Andy go nuts for the toy in “Toy Story”? This movie will help us understand.
“The movie doesn’t end and then you see Andy eating popcorn,” director Angus MacLane (“Finding Dory” co-director) told Entertainment Weekly. “This is its own thing… This is standalone. It’s the Buzz Lightyear movie. It’s that character but as the space ranger, not as the toy.”
Though MacLane didn’t reveal whether Buzz will be facing off with Zurg in the movie, he did give a hint.
“If the core elements of what Buzz is were to be paid off correctly, you would want to make sure that he had a laser, you’d probably want to make sure that he had rocket legs, and you’d probably want to make sure that at some point he had a recognizable antagonist,” he told EW.
“But of course, I’m not at liberty to say anything about anything at this time.”
“Working with Pixar is a dream come true,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning. My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me. All they said was ‘Buzz Lightyear.'”
“I didn’t know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance,” he continued. “I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling.”
“Trust me when I say that they REALLY know what they’re doing over there,” Evans wrote. “This one is gonna special, and it doesn’t step on a single thing.”
“Lightyear” comes out in theaters on June 17, 2022.