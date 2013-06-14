Crazy GIF Of The Lightning Storm That Suspended The US Open

Play at the US Open has been suspended due to inclement weather, and we could be in for a messy week.



The tournament is being held at Merion Golf Club outside Philadelphia.

Five inches of rain soaked the course to the gills earlier this week. Today, another big-time thunderstorm is going to roll through.

SB Nation made a GIF of the storm, which involved some powerful-looking lightning:

SB NationThe radar looks awful.

The course reportedly drains really well, but there’s nothing they can do when there’s this much sustained rain.

