Crazy GIF Of The Lightning Storm That Suspended The US Open

Tony Manfred

Play at the US Open has been suspended due to inclement weather, and we could be in for a messy week.

The tournament is being held at Merion Golf Club outside Philadelphia.

Five inches of rain soaked the course to the gills earlier this week. Today, another big-time thunderstorm is going to roll through.

SB Nation made a GIF of the storm, which involved some powerful-looking lightning:

SB NationThe radar looks awful.

The course reportedly drains really well, but there’s nothing they can do when there’s this much sustained rain.

us open radar

