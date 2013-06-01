Wild Video Of Lightning Striking The St. Louis Arch During The 8-Hour Cardinals-Royals Game

Last night, the Cardinals and Royals had a lengthy rain delay that resulted in the game not ending until after 3:00 a.m. local time. But during the delay, there was plenty of action as Fox Sports Kansas City cameras caught a huge lightning bolt striking the St. Louis Arch.



The two were forced to finish the game since they will not meet again this season. The Royals won 4-2 shortly after the game resumed. Here’s the GIF (full video below):

And the video…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Finally, here is a look at the size of the crowd that stayed until the end of the game:

