Lightning Sets BP Rig On Fire, Briefly Disrupting Oil Siphoning Operations

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

BP says a fire caused by a lightning struck has disrupted oil siphoning by the Discoverer Enterprise, according to the AP.Although the fire, spotted around 9:30 a.m., was extinguished promptly, oil siphoning has been shut down since then. It is expected to resume some time this evening. All told, the lightning may cause just another 15,000 or so barrels to leak into the Gulf.



What’s scary is if this is a preview of hurricane season.

