Apple Really Screwed Its Loyal Customers With The 'Lightning' Dock

Apple made a pure money grab when it switched out its standard 30-pin dock connector with a smaller 8-pin one.



While the smaller “Lightning” port may have allowed Apple to cram more stuff into the iPhone 5, it’s still an overall fail. In the end, iPhone 5 users who have stuck with Apple products in the past have to spend more money on new cables, adapters, and accessories.

Watch below for reason #3 on why you should reconsider getting the iPhone 5:

Produced by William Wei

