Apple Effectively Doubled The Price Of An iPad Accessory Photographers Love

Something doesn’t sit well with the new pricing on Apple’s camera-to-iPad adapters.



When Apple’s old 30-pin connector was the iPad standard, customers could buy a Camera Connection Kit for $29. It included two adapters, one for USB cables and one for SD cards, so that you could immediately pull photos from your camera to your iPad, skipping the computer entirely.

Current-generation Apple devices now use the new Lightning interface. Apple has split up the connection kit, selling the Lightning version of these adapters for $29 each (here’s the SD reader and here’s the USB adaptor).

It now costs $58 to see the same functionality that used to cost $29.

