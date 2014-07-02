Insane Lighting Storm Hits Three Iconic Chicago Towers At Once

During a huge thunderstorm on Monday night, three iconic towers on the Chicago skyline were hit by lightning: The Sears (Willis) Tower, Trump Tower and the John Hancock Center.

Stormchaser Dan Robinson was lucky enough to catch them on film. Here’s a gif we made of his YouTube video.

The Daily Mail has some more great images of the storm and its aftermath, as well. Here’s one they tweeted out:

Lightning strikes three iconic buildings in the Chicago skyline at once http://t.co/ybPJxCPU7a pic.twitter.com/5Ruj3ehuFi

— Daily Mail US (@DailyMailUS) July 1, 2014

Here’s the awesome video that Dan took, and posted on YouTube:

Here’s a gif from a video of the same thing happening in 2010, from Craig Shimala on Vimeo. Shimala got a great shot of the storm last night, too:

