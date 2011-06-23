How To Acquire A Free Lighthouse In Delaware Bay

Photo: The United States Coast Guard

Three historic Delaware Bay lighthouses — Miah Maull Shoal, Ship John Shoal and Brandywine Shoal — are up for grabs.All three offer lovely views of New Jersey and are being offered for free by the Coast Guard to anyone who applies to take care of them, reports the News Journal of Wilmington.



The lighthouses were built between 1877 and 1914 to protect incoming ships to Delaware Bay.

The only requirement for new stewards is to preserve the structures according to their historical covenants and ensure that they remain open and accessible to the public.

More than 60 lighthouses have been handed off to members of the public under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act, enacted 11 years ago.

