A new high-profile hedge fund has just made a big hire

A high-profile newly launched hedge fund has hired a 15-year Deutsche Bank veteran.

Ben Melkman’s Light Sky Macro, a New York-based macro hedge fund, hired Jérôme Saragoussi as director of trading strategy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Saragoussi resigned from Deutsche Bank earlier this week, and his start date at Light Sky Macro has yet to be determined.

Saragoussi started working at Deutsche Bank in 2002. He was most recently director of rates, volatility, and relative value at the German bank, according to a LinkedIn page.

Light Sky Macro launched earlier this year, and it was founded by Melkman, who previously worked at Brevan Howard Asset Management.

The fund’s expected backers included several big-name hedge funders, such as Steve Cohen, Third Point’s Dan Loeb, Moore Capital’s Louis Bacon, and Coatue’s Philippe Laffont. Stone Milliner’s Jens-Peter Stein was planning to invest as of earlier this year, Business Insider previously reported.

