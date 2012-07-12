INFOGRAPHIC: Man-Made Lights Are Destroying The Earth

Light pollution does more than just prevent us from seeing the stars.



It also causes plants to bloom too early and messes up the life cycles of certain species.

This graphic by Starmap and posted at visual.ly shows how lights affect the environment:

