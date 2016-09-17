This stunning timelapse video reveals how different the night sky looks without light pollution

Even on the clearest nights, Manhattanites are lucky if they can see a few stars. The city’s manmade lights bounce off and brighten the night sky, making stars and constellations hard to spot.

A new short film by artist Sriram Murali reveals how much light pollution can affect the way we see the night sky.

For the film, called “Lost in Light,” Murali shot timelapses in nine different locations, mostly around California. It starts in San Jose, a city that suffers from a great amount of light pollution, and ends in Death Valley, where he captures beautiful clusters of stars.

