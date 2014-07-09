Demand For Light Beer Is Collapsing

American beer drinkers are becoming more discerning.

Thanks to the booming popularity of the craft beer business, light beer sales will hit a 10-year low in 2015, writes Devin Leonard at Bloomberg Businessweek.

Sales of once-popular staples like Bud Light, Coors Light, and Miller Lite are on the decline, Leonard writes.

Craft beer has become so popular that there’s now a black market for rare brews.

Anheuser-Busch executives told Businessweek that it was pushing light beer sales through flavored beverages such as the Bud Light Lime Straw-Ber-Rita.

The cocktail-beer hybrid appeals to women who don’t want to drink heavy craft beer.

Sales of the so-called ‘Ritas hit $US462 million last year, according to IRI, a research company in Chicago.

Bud Light is also working to develop seasonal flavours, such as apple for the fall, writes Venessa Wong the magazine.

The brand is also expected to step up marketing in the near future, executives told Businessweek.

