These high-tech, unstaffed stores are tiny, and open 24/7 to help residents get their groceries in rural Sweden. Take a look inside.

- Stockholm-based startup Lifvs created technology to run self-service grocery stores in Sweden.
- These stores are unstaffed and run remotely, which means they can be open 24/7.
- Low labor and rental costs enabled Lifvs to open stores in low traffic areas and rural communities.
‘The industry went through a big shift, they were looking at the States – the Walmarts and the Targets of the world – and Sweden was building these large grocery stores and closing local services,” he said.
You then use app to unlock the door and enter the store.
At Lifvs, customers have to physically scan and add items to the app, which gives the company a chance to interact with the customer more, he said.
“To me, you’re throwing away the biggest advantage by not helping them [the customer] with a shopping list or pushing a recipe or coupon,” he said.
“If I [the retailer] can only track someone with a camera … that doesn’t give me anything more than the data of what they buy,” he added.
This is a store for shoppers to pick up midweek groceries rather than to do a big weekly shop. The average customer shopping trip lasts three minutes, Lundh said.
A store manager visits each location three times a week to cross-check stock levels. The store is also cleaned at that point.
Lundh said this slightly clunky system isn’t designed to focus on catching shoplifters but to service the 99% of people who are not shoplifting.
These enquiries vary substantially. “Anything from a local farmer in Portugal to the second-largest grocery chain in the Netherlands,” he said.