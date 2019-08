Liftware has designed a spoon that helps those with limited hand and arm mobility.

The spoon counteracts the unintended movements of the user to keep it level and reduce spillages.

A set can be bought online now for around $260.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.