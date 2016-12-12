This tool will help you lift your resume game

Picture: Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Competition in the job market can get fierce. That’s why investing in some resume-boosting training is essential for making sure you come out on top. With the Ultimate Business Administration Training Bundle, you can flesh out your resume with training in bookkeeping, communication, and more.

Jump right into this nine-course collection, and you’ll get started learning essential business administration skills. Learn the basics behind accounting and supply chain management, and discover the best way to craft reports, proposals, emails, and more — all skills certain to help you impress in your next interview.

Now, you can score the Ultimate Business Administration Training Bundle for a big discount — only $38.89 AUD [$29 USD], or over 90% off.

