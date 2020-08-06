A luxury hotel in Bali is made up of stylish treehouses perched at 39 feet in the air with stunning views

Lift Bali/kiearch The Ernest Hemingway House, one of the treehouses at Lift Bali in Ubud.

Lift Bali in Ubud is a hotel that consists of three ultra-modern treehouses, with room rates starting at $US25 per night.

Each treehouse has its own unique look and sits 39 feet off the ground.

They all have a king-sized bed, en-suite bathroom, air-conditioning, and Wi-Fi.

The hotel’s common area features a sauna, a small pool, an elevated yoga deck, a bar, and plenty of hammocks.

It’s important to note that nonessential travel is discouraged in many places amid the coronavirus pandemic, including the US, where the CDC warns against it.

Lift Bali, a hotel in Ubud, has taken the concept of a treehouse to new heights.

The boutique hotel is made up of three 39-foot-tall treehouses, each with a super-modern bedroom and bathroom. The hotel is also home to a sauna, pool, bar, and yoga deck, and plans on expanding soon, according to a press release from Lift Bali.

Bali reopened its tourism establishments to domestic visitors on July 31, but it won’t be open to international tourists until September 11, according to Bali Governor I Wayan Koster.

While it’s not possible to visit yet, and it’s important to note that nonessential travel is discouraged in many places – including the US, where the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warns against it amid the coronavirus pandemic – it’s a good time to get your future bucket list in order.

Representatives for the resort did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment when asked about safety precautions it’s taking during this time, so it’s worth reaching out ahead of time if you consider booking a future stay.

Keep scrolling to see what the treehouse hotel is like, according to its website.

Lift Hotel Bali sits in a lush jungle on the outskirts of Ubud.

Lift Bali/kiearch The hotel has three treehouses but says it has plans to expand.

There are three towers, each named after a different famous writer and director.

Lift Bali/kiearch Each treehouse looks completely different.

There’s the Ernest Hemingway House, the George Orwell House, and the Stanley Kubrick House.

Lift Bali/kiearch Each treehouse sits 39 feet off the ground.

Each unique tower was built using different materials.

Lift Bali/kiearch Each treehouse can be accessed via a spiral staircase.

A press release from the hotel says its aim was to create rooms that are “unpretentious and reduced to a minimum.” It adds that being off the ground also means more shade, a breeze, and distance from mosquitoes.

Lift Bali/kiearch There are hammocks galore.

The Ernest Hemingway House is a modern take on a traditional Javanese hut, according to the hotel’s website.

Lift Bali/kiearch The Ernest Hemingway House has a balcony leading from the bedroom.

Inside, there’s a giant four-poster bed. The furniture is made of recycled wood and rattan.

Lift Bali/kiearch Rugs make the space extra cosy.

The George Orwell House has two floors and a roof deck.

Lift Bali/kiearch The George Orwell House has a balcony and rooftop terrace.

It has a bathroom on the lower floor …

Lift Bali/kiearch The bathroom has a huge shower.

… and a balcony leading from the bedroom.

Lift Bali/kiearch Each room has a king-sized bed.

The Stanley Kubrick House is meant to look like a cube, with windows on all sides providing 360-degree views.

Lift Bali/kiearch The roof deck is a good place to go for some fresh air.

It also has a roof deck great for yoga or watching the sunset.

Lift Bali/kiearch The hammock is an ideal place to unwind.

Each room has a king-sized bed, an en-suite bathroom, air-conditioning, and Wi-Fi.

Lift Bali/kiearch This room has incredible forest views on all sides.

The hotel’s common area has a sauna, small pool, elevated yoga deck, bar, and plenty of hammocks.

Lift Bali/kiearch There’s no shortage of spots to relax in.

The rooms start at $US25 a night.

Lift Bali/kiearch The George Orwell House has two floors and a roof deck.

You can visit the hotel’s website to find out more, or book a room for a future stay.

