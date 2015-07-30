First 'Full House' movie clip shows John Stamos trying to get Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may have never survived a season of “Full House” if it was up to John Stamos.

That’s the story in Lifetime’s first preview from its upcoming biographical movie, “The Unauthorised Full House Story.”

In the clip, Stamos (Justin Gaston) is pretty fed up with the nine-month old Olsen sisters (Blaise and Kinslea Todd), who alternately played the show’s youngest daughter, Michelle Tanner.

“Hey man, look, we love the twins, but is there any way you could find babies who are a little more comfortable on stage?” he says to a producer. “It’s taking forever to get through one kids scene with no audience. How do you expect to get through an entire season?”

Clearly, we know who wins this stand-off. The twins continued playing Michelle Tanner for “Full House’s” eight-season run. Judging from their relationship with Stamos now, the twins grew on him.

Watch the scene below:



“The Unauthorised Full House Story” premieres Saturday, August 22 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

