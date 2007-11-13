Lifetime TV Links With Glam Media

Watch out, iVillage. Lifetime Television, the cable juggernaut of women aged 25-54, is partnering with Glam Media to create a network of women-focused websites and blogs. Lifetime, which includes Lifetime Movie Network, is also relaunching its website as www.myLifetime.com as part of an expansion of its digital business.

Lifetime, a joint venture of Walt Disney Co. and The Hearst Corporation, has four times the number of women 18-49 as Oxygen, which was acquired by NBC U in October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.