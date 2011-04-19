Here's The Cheesiest (And Most Blatantly Fabricated) Moment In Tonight's Lifetime Movie "William And Kate"

Now the royal wedding finally feels real: the Lifetime version of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s love story premieres tonight.



“William and Kate” is the low-budget, low-lighting version of the royal romance.

Though critics have universally panned it, it has to be said that much of it is actually based closely on news reports (the veracity of which isn’t really the producers’ problem, we guess).

In fact, said executive producer Frank Konigsberg, he and writer Nancey Silvers “read virtually every fucking article about them. There were plenty of facts we could follow. The rest of it was just our guess.”

Well, here’s a little something Konigsberg and Silvers didn’t find in the news: in the movie, after they’ve had a breakup, Prince William sings an original love song to Middleton in a ski lodge full of people.

The moment is so outrageous, so unbelievable, that surely plenty of “inside sources” will rush to refute it. In what world would William — who is otherwise, throughout the movie, dripping in security guards — stand up in a crowded public area and serenade his bride?

Konigsberg confirmed that the moment is completely fabricated, calling it a “dramatic way for William to vocalize an apology.”

Dramatic, indeed. The song, “Lucky,” was commissioned for the film — written by a musician named Danny Peck, who appears to pen mostly protest songs like one titled “While London’s Lying, People Are Dying.”

Yes, well. We’re sure Middleton and William will be dying of laughter when they hear about that scene.

Unless they have a different reaction altogether — a possibility Konigsberg isn’t worried about because he’s got his bases covered.

“We ran it by some insurance companies to make sure we weren’t going to run into any problems,” he said.

