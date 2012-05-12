Lifetime Just Booked Whitney Houston's Family For A New Series About Her Death

Photo: Associated Press

Does this seem a little too soon?Lifetime has just ordered a “docuseries” currently called “The Houston Family Chronicles,” which will follow Whitney Houston‘s family as they grieve their loss.



Here’s how one Lifetime exec describes the show:

“The tragic loss of Whitney Houston left a void in the hearts of people all over the world, but certainly none more so than her beloved family. In this series, the multi-generations of the Houston family will bravely reveal their lives as they bond together to heal, love and grow.”

This news seems to be just a ploy to get attention and money off of Houston’s death. But the singer’s sister-in-law, Pat Houston says she’s been trying to work on a TV deal for a while now.

“I have been working with Simmons Shelley over the past few years developing a project suitable for myself and our family. The unexpected passing of Whitney certainly affects the direction of the show. However, it is my hope that others will be enlightened as they watch our family heal and move forward.”

No matter what the reason, this is all just a bit too creepy for us. Didn’t the Houston family learn from the mistake that was “Being Bobby Brown“?

The show will air 10 hour-long episodes and promises that Houston’s longtime friends like Dionne Warwick will make appearances. Will you watch?

