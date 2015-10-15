21 tiny lifestyle changes you can make to get healthier

uk.businessinsider.com It might be time to take up yoga.

Two years ago, a Reddit-user asked: What is one small lifestyle change you can do to be healthier?

The thread now has nearly 14,000 comments. We pulled out our favourite suggestions. Over time, these small lifestyle tweaks should lead to larger personal changes.

Here’s the short list:

1. Learn to drink your coffee black.

Coffee is good for you (in moderation). Eliminating milk, cream, sugar, or flavourings will cut calories, too.

2. Stand on one leg while brushing your teeth.

This is an easy multi-tasking activity that can improve your balance.

3. Spread avocado on your toast instead of butter.

Avocados are a good source of healthy fats. The fleshy green fruit is also a “superfood.”

4. Meditate for just 20 minutes a day.

At least a dozen executives swear by the relaxing technique.

5. Eat fruit instead of candy.

Candy is sweet because it contains processed sugar, usually high fructose corn syrup. Fruit is sweet because it contains natural sugar and it’s also rich in fibre and vitamins. You might also like banana peels.

6. Learn how to cook.

You will eat healthier and save money on dining out. Here’s how to eat on the cheap.

7. Park farther away from your destination.

This is an easy way to get more exercise into your daily routine.

8. Use the stairs instead of the elevator.

This will burn calories and tone leg muscles.

9. Shop on a full stomach.

Studies show that people who snack before a grocery trip buy fewer unhealthy foods.

10. Drink more water.

The benefits of staying hydrated are endless — healthier hair, skin, and more energy. Some fitness experts claim you can lose weight if you drink water before every meal.

11. Turn off your phone from time to time.

Occasionally unplugging can help stressed individuals achieve a state of complete relaxation.

12. Read a book.

Here are some suggestions.

13. Walk faster.

Power walking burns fat. You will also get to your destination sooner.

14. Eat whole wheat bread instead of white bread.

Whole wheat bread is higher in fibre than regular white bread. Fibre helps with digestion.

15. Moisturize daily.

A good moisturizing regimen prevents dry, flaky skin.

16. Stretch every day.

Studies have shown that, in addition to enhancing flexibility, stretching makes you stronger and increases endurance.

17. Regularly wash your hands with soap and water and dry properly.

Washing your hands gets rids of germs and drying off prevents the spread of bacteria. Make sure you’re doing it right, though.

18. If you are a regular public transport user, get on the bus one stop later than usual, and get off one stop earlier than usual.

Walking burns calories, reduces anxiety, and strengthens bones.

19. Wear sunscreen.

You don’t want skin cancer. And you don’t want to look like this.

20. Floss your teeth.

Flossing helps you live longer.

21. Listen to podcasts.

These will make you smarter.

