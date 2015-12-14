8 lifestyle changes to make if you want to earn more money

When it comes to earning more money and growing your wealth, sometimes all it boils down to is establishing key habits and making small lifestyle changes.

“Success is a learnable skill,” emphasises T. Harv Eker in his book, “Secrets of the Millionaire Mind.” “If you want to be a great golfer, you can learn how to do it. If you want to be a great piano player, you can learn how to do it … If you want to be rich, you can learn how to do it.”

If you want to learn how to get rich — how to grow and master your money — consider these eight lifestyle changes:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.