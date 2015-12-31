6 changes I made this year that saved me hundreds of dollars

Spencer Platt/Getty

I went cash-only.

What started as a two-week long personal challenge quickly evolved into a long-term lifestyle amendment -- 14 days of cash changed the way I'll spend forever.

I ditched my plastic cards for crisp cash this past July and haven't looked back. Each Sunday afternoon, I withdraw the amount of cash I've allocated for myself -- typically $125 -- and that's my spending money for the week. When that cash runs out, I'm out of funds until Sunday rolls around.

The strategy worked brilliantly for a number of reasons: I knew exactly how much I was spending each week, had a better idea of how quickly money can disappear, gave more thought to certain purchases, and enjoyed the overall convenience that comes with carrying cash.

The most eye-opening and rewarding takeaway was how much I actually saved, and how much I'm on track to save each month, simply by altering the way that I spend. The cash-only diet offers zero wiggle room, and just by sticking to my weekly allowance of $125, I will be saving about $50 a month, the average amount I tend to go over-budget due to unexpected purchases or lack of discipline when handling a debit and credit card -- that's $600 over the course of a year.

Eventually, as bigger purchases come around and my spending habits change, it will make more sense to bring back the plastic and earn credit card rewards -- but for now, when my expenses are the lowest they will ever be, I'll stick to cash.