These Networked Photo Printers Are Like 'A Physical Version Of Instagram'

LifePrint is an intriguing Kickstarter project that wants to teach the photo printer some new tricks.

It’s a photo printer itself that uses an accompanying iOS or Android app to let you print your Camera Roll photos in an instant. And because LifePrint connects to a Wi-Fi network, you can remotely print photos from anywhere in the world. And if friends and family grant you access to their printers, you can print photos to their printers as well.

Project creator Robert Macauley says it’s like “a physical version of Instagram.”

Check out the pitch video above for more. The project is seeking $US200,000 to bring LifePrint to the market. If you want one, there are still some “early bird” printers available for a $US99 pledge.

