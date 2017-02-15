This scarily realistic mechanical baby was just showcased in London

This eerily realistic-looking baby is one of the main attractions at London’s Science Museum, which has opened its ‘Robots’ exhibition featuring a remarkable 500-year history of robots.

The mechanical baby has dozens of metal joints and it’s covered in latex skin. It can also “breathe” and move its arms and legs, making it appear even more lifelike.

The Robots exhibition is the largest collection of robotics ever displayed, featuring over 100 robots. It is open until 3rd September 2017.

Produced by David Ibekwe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.