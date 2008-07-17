Lifecaster Stickam Tries Porn, Er, Pay-Per-View As Business Model

, the live streaming company with ties a Japanese porno outfit, is trying out a revenue generator sure to appeal to entrepreneurial exhibitionists. The company is accepting beta testers for its PayPerLive service, which allows users to set up pay-per-view channels. Transactions will be conducted using PayPal, and users share revenue with Stickam.



Stickam is owned by LA-based Advanced Video Communications, which the NY Times reported is owned by Wataru Takahashi, a Japanese businessman who owns DTI Services, which runs sites offering live sex shows like DxLive and JgirlParadise.

For its part, Stickam says the service will appeal to “professionals and entertainers” who can “open up their events to the world by selling tickets to customers or fans for Internet-based live events.” The company suggests “comedians, consultants, bands, alumni associations, teachers and fundraisers” could make use of the service. And if those people want to appear naked while they stream their video, who’s going to stop them?

More than a dozen live streaming startups–many of which have raised millions in venture funds–are now casting about for a business model. Pioneering lifecaster Justin.tv told us in April they’re developing a top-secret “transaction system” that CEO Michael Seibel described as “a combination of pay-per-view, Craigslist and eBay wrapped into one.” Looks like Stickam beat them to it.

See Also: Justin.tv: No Advertising Needed, Just A Top-Secret “Transaction System”

Justin.tv: Lots Of Users. But Revenue?

Live Webcasters: Big Noise, Few Viewers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.